Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$135.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSU. Raymond James upgraded Trisura Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$133.63.

TSU opened at C$131.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$118.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$99.73. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$39.39 and a 1-year high of C$132.23.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.93 million. Research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 5.6599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

