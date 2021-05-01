Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 917,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,060. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. Triton International has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $61.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $733,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

