trivago (TRVG) to Release Earnings on Monday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect trivago to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. The business had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million. On average, analysts expect trivago to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

trivago stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.88.

TRVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

