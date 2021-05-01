Truefg LLC Has $22.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 394,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 12.1% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 96,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 42,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 80,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $60.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.24.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

