Truist Financial Corp Invests $102,000 in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BGC Partners by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.30 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

