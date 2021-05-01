Truist Financial Corp Invests $146,000 in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,381,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,985,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBBN opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $994.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBBN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

