Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 12,602 RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RedBall Acquisition by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000.

RBAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.03. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 178,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,875,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

