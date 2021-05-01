Truist Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $250.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.37.

NYSE V opened at $233.56 on Wednesday. Visa has a 52-week low of $171.72 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

