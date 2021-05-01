Truist Securiti Comments on Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sensata Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

ST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

NYSE:ST opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 293.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

