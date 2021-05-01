Truist Securiti Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $45,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after acquiring an additional 459,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331,380 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $19,184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 98,831 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,530.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,173. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

