Truist Securiti Weighs in on Humana Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Humana in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $6.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.45.

Humana stock opened at $445.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $421.74 and its 200 day moving average is $409.84. Humana has a twelve month low of $364.77 and a twelve month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

