Truist Securities Boosts Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $125.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBHS. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,097. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $107.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after buying an additional 415,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,442,000 after purchasing an additional 475,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,522,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 657,978 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

