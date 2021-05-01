Truist Securities Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $165.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.13.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $137.24 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3,555.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

