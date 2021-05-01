Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Trupanion posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%.

TRUP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,699,657.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $510,850.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,275.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,102 shares of company stock worth $14,333,525. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,109 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,367,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trupanion by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after buying an additional 112,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,757,000 after buying an additional 289,872 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUP opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,026.99 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $126.53.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

