Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS TKGBY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.91. 293,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,112. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

