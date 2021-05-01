TurtleNetwork (TN) Market Cap Achieves $5.02 Million

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 42.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $8,761.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 85.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008317 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

