Tuttle Tactical Management Buys Shares of 281,669 Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 281,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000. Kismet Acquisition One comprises approximately 1.1% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter worth $18,987,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter worth $15,858,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter worth $8,290,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter worth $5,284,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter worth $5,050,000.

Shares of KSMT stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

