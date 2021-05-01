Tuttle Tactical Management Has $1.64 Million Position in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 379.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,375 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in D8 were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of D8 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,536,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after buying an additional 259,504 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in D8 in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in D8 by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 284,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 181,737 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of D8 during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEH opened at $9.93 on Friday. D8 Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

