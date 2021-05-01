Tuttle Tactical Management Increases Holdings in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Tuttle Tactical Management raised its stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 635.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,290 shares during the period. Cohn Robbins comprises about 1.7% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 0.42% of Cohn Robbins worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth $4,597,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,353,000.

NYSE:CRHC opened at $9.91 on Friday. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

