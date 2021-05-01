Tuttle Tactical Management Increases Position in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,061 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.16% of Vy Global Growth worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,219,000.

Vy Global Growth stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.29. Vy Global Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

