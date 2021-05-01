Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $2.10 Million Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 213,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Separately, Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

OTCMKTS:HCIIU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

