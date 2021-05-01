Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.49. Twin Disc has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $143.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

