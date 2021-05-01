Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the forty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

TWTR stock traded down $9.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 88,378,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,305,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 5.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Twitter by 160,600.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Twitter by 46.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at $2,650,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

