Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.92.

NYSE TWTR traded down $9.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 88,378,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,305,051. Twitter has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,207,000 after acquiring an additional 151,816 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

