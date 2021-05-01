Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Issues Earnings Results

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Twitter updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $9.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. 87,072,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,305,051. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

