Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Piper Sandler

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWTR. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.92.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $9.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,378,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,305,051. Twitter has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Twitter by 435.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $162,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,664 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.