Tyler W. K. Head Sells 57,673 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 57,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $183,976.87.

ELVT opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

