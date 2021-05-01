Tyler W. K. Head Sells 57,673 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 57,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $183,976.87.
ELVT opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
