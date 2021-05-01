U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,986 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.8% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Stephens boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,630 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,162. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

