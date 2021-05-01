U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on USCR. Truist raised their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. U.S. Concrete has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $334,976. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Concrete by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,475,000 after acquiring an additional 137,600 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Concrete by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in U.S. Concrete by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth about $6,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

