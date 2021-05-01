Ubex (UBEX) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $890,036.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.58 or 0.00332723 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001770 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003174 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

