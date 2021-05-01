UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $239,000 Stock Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,573 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SelectQuote by 351.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $559,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $340,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,448,902.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,300,521 shares of company stock valued at $35,692,073 over the last ninety days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -194.56. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

