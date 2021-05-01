UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $132,000 in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth $1,009,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,643 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 47,676 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. Research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

