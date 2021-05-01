UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases New Shares in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of MidWestOne Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

MOFG stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.36 million, a P/E ratio of 150.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

