UBS Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.88 ($12.80).

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.03 ($11.80) on Friday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.14.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

