UBS Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.60 Price Target

UBS Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ISP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €2.38 ($2.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

