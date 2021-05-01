UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC raised shares of Sika from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sika presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. Sika has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

