Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Ultra Clean posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Ultra Clean by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 11,037.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $3,080,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $9,070,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

