Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the March 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MJLB remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,564,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,325. Ultrack Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.
About Ultrack Systems
See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrack Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrack Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.