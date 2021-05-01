Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the March 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MJLB remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,564,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,325. Ultrack Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

About Ultrack Systems

Ultrack Systems, Inc operates in the fleet tracking industry. Its products include battery-powered asset tracking devices, solar powered asset tracking devices, hard wired GPS trackers, GPS padlocks, plug and play trackers, and GPS dash camera tracker, as well as yard camera HD 720P solar and battery power IP yard cameras.

