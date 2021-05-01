UMA (UMA) Trading Up 27.5% This Week

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $27.21 or 0.00047053 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $65.17 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $502.66 or 0.00869132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00067184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00049682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00095888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,089,750 coins and its circulating supply is 60,078,660 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.