Under Armour (NYSE:UA) PT Raised to $29.00 at Pivotal Research

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Under Armour stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Under Armour by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 426.4% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.