UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $5.09 on Friday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNCRY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

