Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.5159 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Unilever has increased its dividend payment by 18.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $58.72 on Friday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unilever stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several research firms recently commented on UL. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

