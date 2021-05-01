Unilever’s (ULVR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,512.73 ($58.96).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock traded up GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,231.50 ($55.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,333. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £111.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,068.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,277.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

In other news, insider John Rishton Cha acquired 1,256 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.