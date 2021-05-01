Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.1% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $222.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $228.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

