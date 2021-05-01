United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $10.66 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,382 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Marino Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,394,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,409,000 after buying an additional 254,894 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $165.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

