United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

