United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $49.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.