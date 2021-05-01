United Asset Strategies Inc. Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $97.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.