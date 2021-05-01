United Capital Management of KS Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.33. 863,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,209. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.75 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

