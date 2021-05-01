United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,621,000 after buying an additional 532,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Pritchard Capital decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

FTNT traded up $8.76 on Friday, hitting $204.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,513. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.76 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

